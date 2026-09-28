- Community Events
Taste of Greece
- Community Events
Taste of Greece
We are excited to announce that the "Taste of Greece 2026" will be held on November 7, 2026.
Come and enjoy our signature dishes and your favorite Greek treats, tour the church and learn about the Greek Orthodox faith.
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
11:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
316-681-1165
holytrinitywichita@gmail.com
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
805 N Dellrose AveWichita, Kansas 67208
316-681-1165
holytrinitywichita@gmail.com