A Wild Day For the Entire Community! Tanganyika Wildlife Park will open its gates to the community on Sunday, November 1, 2026, for Tanganyika Community Day, an annual event designed to make a day of wildlife, education, conservation and family connection accessible to more people throughout the region.

Thanks to the generosity of corporate sponsors and community partners, admission to Tanganyika Community Day is just $20 per guest, giving families the opportunity to experience the park at a significantly reduced rate.

“Everyone should have the opportunity to experience the wonder of wildlife,” said Chenay Sloan, President of the Tanganyika Wildlife Foundation. “Tanganyika Community Day is our way of thanking the community for its continued support while helping make a day at Tanganyika more accessible to families who may not otherwise have the opportunity to visit.”

Throughout the day, guests can experience Tanganyika’s collection of more than 500 animals, including unique and endangered species, while enjoying educational programming and interactive experiences designed for the whole family.

Admission includes: Admission to Tanganyika Wildlife Park, three animal feeding encounters, animal ambassador experiences, yard games, and sponsor and community vendor booths.

Additional activities and refreshments will be available for purchase, including food from food trucks, beverages from the Thirsty Sloth Bar and face painting.

Event Details: Tanganyika Community Day, Sunday, November 1, 2026, 9 am-6 pm, Tanganyika Wildlife Park, 1000 S. Hawkins Lane, Goddard, Kansas, 67052. Admission: $20 per guest

To help manage attendance, tickets will be sold with staggered entry times: 9–11 am, 11 am–1 pm, 1–3 pm, 3–5 pm. Guests may stay and enjoy the park as long as they like once they enter. The event will be held rain or shine. No refunds will be issued.

Tickets and additional event information are available at www.foundationtw.org.

