Tallgrass Film Festival presents 'Seized'

Seized is a gripping, stranger-than-fiction investigative thriller that plunges audiences inside the troubling police raid on the Marion County Record. What begins as a shocking small-town incident quickly spirals into a national story, exposing how corruption, politics, and decades-long tensions turned a quaint Kansas community into a battleground over the First and Fourth Amendments. Equal parts hilarious and horrifying, the film unfolds in real time through police body-cam and surveillance footage, revealing the raid’s chaos, the remarkable pettiness that led up to them, and the devastating personal toll on the newsroom, including the tragic death of its 98-year-old co-owner.

KMUW is media sponsor for this film.

Following the showing, Tom Shine will lead a Q&A with Eric Meyer, Marion County Record publisher and editor.