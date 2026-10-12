StoryTime: “The Black Book of Colors” by Menena Cottin and illustrated by Rosana Faria

Book: "The Black Book of Colors" by Menena Cottin and illustrated by Rosana Faria

Special Guest: Wichita’s Mulberry Gallery

Artwork: Fred Wilson’s sculpture 'Act V. Scene II—Exeunt Omnes' (2014).

How would you describe what a color looks like? "The Black Book of Colors" (written by Menena Cottin and illustrated by Rosana Faria) has a few ideas. Think about what color can mean as you get to know Wichita’s Mulberry Gallery and experience Fred Wilson’s sculpture 'Act V. Scene II—Exeunt Omnes' (2014).

STORYTIME IN THE GALLERIES

Join us for engaging stories and related activities that make works of art come to life for young learners and their caregivers during StoryTime in the galleries on the first Friday of each month. Each program weaves together a children’s book, focused art looking at an artwork or exhibition, and a featured guest who brings energy through performance, music, movement, and creative play. Extend your visit by exploring PLAY—WAM’s interactive space for families—afterward.

· First Fridays of the Month, 10:30 am

· Features guest performers

· Music and movement activities

· Art looking and artmaking

· FREE for families and kids of all ages

· Admission is free and no reservations are required

· Children must be accompanied by an adult

Extend your visit by exploring PLAY—WAM’s interactive space for families—afterward!

