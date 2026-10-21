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Southwestern College 2026 Fall Career & Internship Expo

  • Community Events
  • Fairs & Festivals
  • Meetings & Conventions

Southwestern College 2026 Fall Career & Internship Expo

2026 Fall Career & Internship Expo's at Southwestern College. The Expo is open to all Southwestern College students, students from other colleges in the greater south-central Kansas and north-central Oklahoma areas, all high school seniors, and is open to the general public.

Southwestern College Deets Library
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Southwestern College Center for Career & Vocation
620.229.6006
Carey.Keller@sckans.edu
https://www.sckans.edu/student-services/career-center/
Southwestern College Deets Library
100 College
Winfield, Kansas 67156
620.229.6225
https://sites.google.com/view/deetslibraryinprocess/home