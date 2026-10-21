- Community Events,
- Fairs & Festivals,
- Meetings & Conventions
Southwestern College 2026 Fall Career & Internship Expo
- Community Events,
- Fairs & Festivals,
- Meetings & Conventions
Southwestern College 2026 Fall Career & Internship Expo
2026 Fall Career & Internship Expo's at Southwestern College. The Expo is open to all Southwestern College students, students from other colleges in the greater south-central Kansas and north-central Oklahoma areas, all high school seniors, and is open to the general public.
Southwestern College Deets Library
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Southwestern College Center for Career & Vocation
620.229.6006
Carey.Keller@sckans.edu
Southwestern College Deets Library
100 CollegeWinfield, Kansas 67156
620.229.6225