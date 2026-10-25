South Kansas Symphony: At The Movies

Join the South Kansas Symphony for an epic season opener packed with Hollywood’s greatest music! From the beloved melodies of The Sound of Music and the high-octane thrills of James Bond to legendary scores by John Williams, Hans Zimmer, and James Horner, experience the soundtrack of cinema brought to life by a full orchestra. Bring the whole family for an unforgettable afternoon at the movies!

📆 Sunday, November 1

🕒 3:00pm

🏛️ Richardson Performing Arts Center at Southwestern College (inside Christy Administration Building)

Sponsored by Family Wealth Management