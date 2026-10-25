- Live Music: Classical,
- Live Music: All
South Kansas Symphony: At The Movies
- Live Music: Classical,
- Live Music: All
South Kansas Symphony: At The Movies
Join the South Kansas Symphony for an epic season opener packed with Hollywood’s greatest music! From the beloved melodies of The Sound of Music and the high-octane thrills of James Bond to legendary scores by John Williams, Hans Zimmer, and James Horner, experience the soundtrack of cinema brought to life by a full orchestra. Bring the whole family for an unforgettable afternoon at the movies!
📆 Sunday, November 1
🕒 3:00pm
🏛️ Richardson Performing Arts Center at Southwestern College (inside Christy Administration Building)
Sponsored by Family Wealth Management
Richardson Performing Arts Center
$10
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
South Kansas Symphony
southkansassymphony@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
kylie.a.stamper@gmail.com
Richardson Performing Arts Center
100 College St.Winfield, Kansas 67156