- Art & Museum Exhibits
Small Business Saturday at FLW Allen House
- Art & Museum Exhibits
Small Business Saturday at FLW Allen House
Come and support your local museum store this Small Business Saturday with deals all day at the Gilded Garage Gift Shop!
9-11 a.m. | 30% off
11 a.m. - 1 p.m. | 20% off
1-3 p.m. | 10% off
Save on everything in-store only on Saturday, November 28th, including items already marked down!
Gilded Garage Gift Shop at Frank Lloyd Wright's Allen House. 255 N Roosevelt, College Hill, Wichita.
Frank Lloyd Wright's Allen House
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Frank Lloyd Wright's Allen House
3166871027
guestservices@flwrightwichita.org
Frank Lloyd Wright's Allen House
255 N Roosevelt StWichita, Kansas 67208
3166871027
guestservices@flwrightwichita.org