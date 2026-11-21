Come and support your local museum store this Small Business Saturday with deals all day at the Gilded Garage Gift Shop!

9-11 a.m. | 30% off

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. | 20% off

1-3 p.m. | 10% off

Save on everything in-store only on Saturday, November 28th, including items already marked down!

Gilded Garage Gift Shop at Frank Lloyd Wright's Allen House. 255 N Roosevelt, College Hill, Wichita.

