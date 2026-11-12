Sleigh What? The Claus Confusion

November 13 - December 23, 2026

Starring: Jaslyn Alexander, Steve Hitchcock, John Keckeisen,

Briley Meek, & Megan Parsley

With Dacia Brown, Dan Chisham, & Robert White

Rated PG-13 for some innuendo​ - Running Time: Approx. 2 hours

Christmas at the North Pole is in serious trouble! The elves are on strike, the reindeer are sick, and Santa has come down with a most embarrassing case of the “tinsel trots.” Desperate for help, Mrs. Claus summons her long-lost nephew Rudolph Reindeer and his French cousin Randy. But with the scheming Kris Kranky plotting to ruin Christmas and the glamorous Jingle Bells stirring up trouble, Rudolph has more than one crisis to solve. Can he save Christmas and win the heart of Noel Navidad? Romance, rivalry, mistaken identities, and outrageous holiday hijinks make this Christmas melodrama one merry mess you won’t want to miss!

Then following intermission, enjoy A Very Merry Holiday Musical Comedy Revue! Featuring classic holiday hits and an unexpected guest that's about as cuddly as a cactus.