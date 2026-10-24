Show & Tell: My Unreasonable Obsession

Wednesday, Nov. 4 6-8 pm

Show & Tell Discussion with Badass Women of Wichita: My Unreasonable Obsession

Flying Pig Improv, 2320 E. Douglas

This event is open to the public. Everyone is welcome.

Some people collect art. Others collect vintage treasures, quirky knickknacks, fabulous shoes, or things that make absolutely no sense to anyone else. And that’s what makes it fun!

We’re spotlighting YOU and the things you can’t resist collecting. Bring an item or two from one of your favorite collections, tell us what makes it special, and share the story behind your obsession.

Prepare to be surprised, amused, inspired, and possibly tempted to start a new collection of your own. Come ready to show off, swap stories, and celebrate the wonderfully weird things that make us who we are.

Bring 1 or 2 of your collectibles to present and get in free! Others: registration fee is $10, payable at the door or in advance. bit.ly/showTell1126

Sponsored by Optometric Billings Solutions, optometricbilling.com, (316) 722-2021 and Flying Pig Improv, flyingpigimprov.com, (316) 833-1889