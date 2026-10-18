ShotSuite Menu Release Party

Celebrate ShotSuite's new food and cocktail menu on Monday, October 26, 2026, from 6 to 10 p.m. at 4854 E. 35th St. N., Wichita, KS 67220. In collaboration with One Life Spirits and Keeper's Heart, the evening features the Golden Tee welcome cocktail, open golf simulators, a Long Drive competition and giveaways throughout the night. Bryce from One Life Spirits and Fred from Keeper's Heart will join the party. Bring friends, explore the new menu and take a few swings. Admission information and RSVP are available through Eventbrite. Food and drinks are available for purchase. Questions: Sam.adams@shotsuite.com.