- Charity & Outreach,
- Community Events
Shop with a Purpose with the Badass Women of Wichita
- Charity & Outreach,
- Community Events
Shop with a Purpose with the Badass Women of Wichita
Saturday, Nov. 14, 11 am – 1 pm
Shop with Purpose: Wichita Alternative Gift Market
Hillside Christian Church, 8330 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita.
Ready to tackle a little holiday shopping while doing some good in the world? Join the Badass Women of Wichita Alliance for a trip to the Wichita Alternative Gift Market! We’ll browse unique fair-trade finds, discover gifts that give back, and find inspiration for making our holiday spending go a little further. Then we’ll head to lunch and enjoy some badass company!
The event is free, but bring money if you plan to shop or join us for lunch.
RSVP here: https://bit.ly/AltGiftMarketBWWA
Hillside Christian Church
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Alternative Gift Market
(316) 269-0635
wichitaaltgiftmkt@gmail.com
Hillside Christian Church
8330 E. Douglas Ave.Wichita, Kansas 67206
316-683-6577
onchurch@hillsidecc.org