Shop with a Purpose with the Badass Women of Wichita

Saturday, Nov. 14, 11 am – 1 pm

Shop with Purpose: Wichita Alternative Gift Market

Hillside Christian Church, 8330 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita.

Ready to tackle a little holiday shopping while doing some good in the world? Join the Badass Women of Wichita Alliance for a trip to the Wichita Alternative Gift Market! We’ll browse unique fair-trade finds, discover gifts that give back, and find inspiration for making our holiday spending go a little further. Then we’ll head to lunch and enjoy some badass company!

The event is free, but bring money if you plan to shop or join us for lunch.

RSVP here: https://bit.ly/AltGiftMarketBWWA

