- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Community Events,
- Lectures/Literary
Senior Wednesday: 'Past & Present' Deep Dive with Mary Frances Ivey
- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Community Events,
- Lectures/Literary
Senior Wednesday: 'Past & Present' Deep Dive with Mary Frances Ivey
Did you know that Past & Present: Celebrating New Acquisitions and Collection Highlights features 20 spoken and movement responses by community members, artists, and staff? Hear stories about the partnerships that made these interpretations and this fall’s programming possible as you find new favorites in WAM’s recent permanent collection acquisitions and see longtime favorites in a new light with Mary Frances Ivey (WAM’s Director of Learning, Engagement, and Partnerships).
Wichita Art Museum
$2 general public | FREE for WAM Members
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Wed, 4 Nov 2026
Wichita Art Museum
1400 W. Museum Blvd.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-268-4921