Senior Wednesday: ‘Past & Present’ Deep Dive with Dr. Tera Lee Hedrick

10 AM | Complimentary coffee and bagels

10:30 AM | Talk

Ages 55+

Location: Farha Great Hall and Wooden Lecture Hall

Find new favorites in WAM’s recent permanent collection acquisitions, see longtime favorites in a new light, and enjoy the richness and rigor of Dr. Hedrick’s scholarship in the history of American art.

Senior Wednesday, a collaboration between several Wichita museums and cultural attractions, offers lifelong learning opportunities for active adults 55+. WAM offers Senior Wednesday in the morning on the first Wednesday of the month. For a complete list of participating organizations and programs, visit seniorwednesday.org.