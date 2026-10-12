- Lectures/Literary,
- Community Events,
- Art & Museum Exhibits
Senior Wednesday: ‘Past & Present’ Deep Dive with Dr. Tera Lee Hedrick
- Lectures/Literary,
- Community Events,
- Art & Museum Exhibits
Senior Wednesday: ‘Past & Present’ Deep Dive with Dr. Tera Lee Hedrick
10 AM | Complimentary coffee and bagels
10:30 AM | Talk
Ages 55+
Location: Farha Great Hall and Wooden Lecture Hall
Find new favorites in WAM’s recent permanent collection acquisitions, see longtime favorites in a new light, and enjoy the richness and rigor of Dr. Hedrick’s scholarship in the history of American art.
Senior Wednesday, a collaboration between several Wichita museums and cultural attractions, offers lifelong learning opportunities for active adults 55+. WAM offers Senior Wednesday in the morning on the first Wednesday of the month. For a complete list of participating organizations and programs, visit seniorwednesday.org.
Wichita Art Museum
$2 general public | FREE for WAM Members
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Wed, 4 Nov 2026
Wichita Art Museum
1400 W. Museum Blvd.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-268-4921