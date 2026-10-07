© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Art & Museum Exhibits
  • Lectures/Literary

Senior Wednesday - Museum Docents Present Their Favorites

  • Art & Museum Exhibits
  • Lectures/Literary

Senior Wednesday - Museum Docents Present Their Favorites

Senior Wednesdays are informational and entertaining sessions, designed for active seniors and offered by a collaboration of local institutions. Learn more at Seniorwednesday.org

Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum offers their Senior Wednesdays on the 4th Wednesday of each month, January-October.

OCTOBER'S TOPIC: Museum Docents Present Their Favorites

The Museum’s docents are back to present more of their favorite artifacts on display, giving a more in-depth look at the collection we know and love.

Doors open at 9:30am
Non-Member Admission Fee – $2 (Annual Memberships available starting at $25- Learn more at: Memberships)
Refreshments provided by the “Friends of the Historical Museum” (served prior to program).
• Interested in volunteering at a Senior Wednesday Refreshment table? Email us at museum@wichitahistory.org or call 316-265-9314!

Program starts at 10am  in the DeVore Auditorium (2nd Floor) – Tour to follow at 11am

(Due to capacity restrictions, program has limited seating of 60.)

The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum’s Senior Wednesday programs are made possible through a generous grant from the Charles and Joanne McIlwaine Foundation.

Keep your eyes on our website for the 2027 Senior Wednesday line-up!

Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum
$0-$2
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum
(316) 265-9314
wschm@wichitahistory.org
http://www.wichitahistory.org
Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum
204 S. Main St.
Wichita, Kansas 67202
(316) 265-9314
wschm@wichitahistory.org
http://www.wichitahistory.org