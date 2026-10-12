Senior Wednesday Holiday Party: Cookies, Cocoa, Coffee and Conversation in ‘Past & Present’

10 AM | Complimentary coffee and bagels

10:30 AM | Gallery Conversations

Ages 55+

Celebrate the holidays with Wichita’s Senior Wednesday community! Connect with each of the presenting organizations for Senior Wednesday programs around the city as you enjoy coffee, cocoa, and cookies over live music. Then explore the featured exhibition, 'Past & Present: Celebrating New Acquisitions and Collection Highlights' with gallery hosts, who are available to share their insights and answer questions. Stick around to enjoy holiday shopping at the Museum Store. You may just go home with a door prize—Senior Wednesday hosts’ gift to you

Senior Wednesday, a collaboration between several Wichita museums and cultural attractions, offers lifelong learning opportunities for active adults 55+. WAM offers Senior Wednesday in the morning on the first Wednesday of the month. For a complete list of participating organizations and programs, visit seniorwednesday.org.