An Evening With

RYAN BINGHAM AND THE TEXAS GENTLEMEN

“Still Gettin’ Away With It” Tour

Concessions and full bars open!

All Ages

Support acts subject to change.

Wear your Cotillion merch and jump to the front of the GA line. A limited number of table reservations are available by calling 316-722-4201 or in person at The Cotillion. All sales are final. No exchanges or refunds unless a show is cancelled or postponed.

If you need help finding your confirmation email, please visit the Etix Order Lookup option.

Ryan Bingham is a Grammy and Academy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician known for his cinematic storytelling and genre-spanning sound, blending folk, blues, country, rock, and mariachi. Since emerging with his acclaimed 2007 debut Mescalito, Bingham has built a reputation for deeply lived-in songs and commanding live performances.

His highly anticipated seventh studio album, They Call Us the Lucky Ones, marks his first full-length release in seven years and showcases the synergy between Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen, capturing a raw, live energy with minimal overdubs. Featuring everything from snarling rockers to tender ballads, the album draws on his experiences on the road, the highs and lows of a musician’s life, and a newfound sense of joy and hope. With his signature rasp and vivid character-driven lyrics, Bingham continues to stand as one of the most authentic and compelling voices in American music. In addition to his award-winning music career, Bingham appeared on Paramount’s hit series Yellowstone for five seasons and launched his own bourbon, Bingham’s Bourbon, in 2024—further highlighting his creative vision and range of artistic pursuits.