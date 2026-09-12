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  • Theater & Dance: Musicals

Richard O'Brien's Rocky Horror Show - LIVE in Wichita

  • Theater & Dance: Musicals

Richard O'Brien's Rocky Horror Show - LIVE in Wichita

It starts with a wedding and a wrong turn. It ends somewhere else entirely.

Brad and Janet are newly engaged, hopelessly wholesome, and about to knock on a door they should have driven past. Inside is Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a scientist with a laboratory, a houseful of extremely committed staff, and a creation ready to meet the world. Get ready to step inside Frankenstein's Place, where nothing will ever be the same again.

Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show has been a stage phenomenon for over fifty years, and this October it takes over The B-29 DOC Hangar in Wichita for seven performances with a live band, local cast, and an audience that talks back.

Come dressed. Come loud. Come back.

**Contains sexual content, strong language, and adult themes. Recommended for ages 18 and up.

RICHARD O'BRIEN'S THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
Book, Music and Lyrics by Richard O'Brien

Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. www.concordtheatricals.com

ASL Interpreted Performances

Two performances of this production will be ASL interpreted:

Saturday, October 24th
Friday, October 30th

B-29 DOC Hangar
Tickets starting at $12
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Oct 31, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Jesse Bourque Productions
3164098359
info@rockyhorrorwichita.com
rockyhorrorwichita.com
B-29 DOC Hangar
1788 S. Airport Road
Wichita, Kansas 67209
3165122121
sarah.vincze@cancer.org
https://www.cattlebaronsballwichita.org