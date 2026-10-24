Power Up Seminar: Make Your Mark with a Brand that People Remember

Thursday, Nov. 19, 6-8 pm

Power up Seminar: Make Your Mark: Building a Brand People Remember

Marina Point Office Park, 1999 N. Amidon, Suite 370

Whether you’re building a business, growing your career, or looking for your next opportunity, your personal brand plays a role in how others see your value. Your brand is the story you tell, the expertise you share, and the impression you leave.

In this interactive workshop, you’ll learn how to clarify your message, increase your visibility, showcase your strengths, and create a strategy for becoming known for what you do best.

$40 Register at https://www.finishingschoolformodernwomen.com/powerup

arket! We’ll browse unique fair-trade finds, discover gifts that give back, and find inspiration for making our holiday spending go a little further. Then we’ll head to lunch and enjoy some badass company!

The event is free, but bring money if you plan to shop or join us for lunch.

RSVP here: https://bit.ly/AltGiftMarketBWWA

