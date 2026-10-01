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  • Book Readings

Poetry and Prose

  • Book Readings

Poetry and Prose

Join us on October 14th from 5:30-7:30 for Poetry and Prose in partnership with the Kansas Authors Club! We have a great lineup of local authors who will be reading their work.
Club members Gretchen Eick and Michael Poage will be our featured readers for the evening.
This event is open to the public, and everyone is welcome to come and be in the audience and support these local authors!

Watermark Books & Cafe
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Watermark Books & Cafe
316-682-1181
books@watermarkbooks.com
http://www.watermarkbooks.com
Watermark Books & Cafe
4701 E. Douglas
Wichita, Kansas 67218
(316) 682-1181
http://www.watermarkbooks.com/