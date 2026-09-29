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  • Live Music: Country

Pecos & the Rooftops

  • Live Music: Country

Pecos & the Rooftops

ECOS & THE ROOFTOPS

w/ Special Guest: KG & The Bad Habits

Concessions and full bars open!
All Ages
Support acts subject to change.
Wear your Cotillion merch and jump to the front of the GA line. A limited number of table reservations are available by calling 316-722-4201 or in person at The Cotillion. All sales are final. No exchanges or refunds unless a show is cancelled or postponed.

The Cotillion
$35.67
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Get Tickets
The Cotillion
11120 W. Kellogg Dr.
Wichita, Kansas 67209
316-722-4201
Boxoffice@thecotillion.com
http://www.thecotillion.com