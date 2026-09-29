Pecos & the Rooftops

ECOS & THE ROOFTOPS

w/ Special Guest: KG & The Bad Habits

Concessions and full bars open!

All Ages

Support acts subject to change.

Wear your Cotillion merch and jump to the front of the GA line. A limited number of table reservations are available by calling 316-722-4201 or in person at The Cotillion. All sales are final. No exchanges or refunds unless a show is cancelled or postponed.