- Live Music: Country
Pecos & the Rooftops
- Live Music: Country
Pecos & the Rooftops
ECOS & THE ROOFTOPS
w/ Special Guest: KG & The Bad Habits
Concessions and full bars open!
All Ages
Support acts subject to change.
Wear your Cotillion merch and jump to the front of the GA line. A limited number of table reservations are available by calling 316-722-4201 or in person at The Cotillion. All sales are final. No exchanges or refunds unless a show is cancelled or postponed.
The Cotillion
$35.67
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
The Cotillion
11120 W. Kellogg Dr.Wichita, Kansas 67209
316-722-4201
Boxoffice@thecotillion.com