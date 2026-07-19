- Community Events,
- Lectures/Literary,
- Kids & Family
Open House
- Community Events,
- Lectures/Literary,
- Kids & Family
Open House
We invite you and your family to join us for our upcoming event and see why Wichita Montessori School is a hidden gem in Wichita. We love our little school and its community, and we can’t wait to share it with you! Come explore our interactive classrooms, meet our dedicated teachers, and learn more about our child-centered approach to education. We look forward to welcoming your family!
Wichita Montessori School
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Montessori School
3166867265
sforrest@wichitamontessori.com
Wichita Montessori School
8311 E. Douglas Ave.Wichita, Kansas 67207