Music Theatre Wichita's Christmas Show

Run Time: 90 minutes

Rated G

Unwrap the magic of the season together. Bright lights, festive music, and local holiday cheer all come together in one unforgettable show. Experience an all-new, home-grown celebration with your favorite Christmas songs, original choreography, and the kind of joyful energy that makes the season special. Give your family the gift of a shared tradition and join MTWichita for the most wonderful time of the year!

Dec 11, 2026 - 8:00 PM

Dec 12, 2026 - 1:00 PM

Dec 12, 2026 - 6:00 PM

Dec 13, 2026 - 2:00 PM