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Available On Air Stations
  • Kids & Family
  • Live Music: All
  • Theater & Dance: Musicals

Music Theatre Wichita's Christmas Show

  • Kids & Family
  • Live Music: All
  • Theater & Dance: Musicals

Music Theatre Wichita's Christmas Show

Run Time: 90 minutes
Rated G
Unwrap the magic of the season together. Bright lights, festive music, and local holiday cheer all come together in one unforgettable show. Experience an all-new, home-grown celebration with your favorite Christmas songs, original choreography, and the kind of joyful energy that makes the season special. Give your family the gift of a shared tradition and join MTWichita for the most wonderful time of the year!

Dec 11, 2026 - 8:00 PM
Dec 12, 2026 - 1:00 PM
Dec 12, 2026 - 6:00 PM
Dec 13, 2026 - 2:00 PM

Century II Performing Arts and Convention Center: Mary Jane Teall Theater
Starts at $36
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Dec 13, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Music Theatre Wichita
316.265.3107
boxoffice@mtwichita.org
https://mtwichita.org/home
Century II Performing Arts and Convention Center: Mary Jane Teall Theater
225 W Douglas
Wichita, Kansas 67202
3163038603
emily.larkin@asmwichita.com
https://www.century2.org/Pages/default.aspx