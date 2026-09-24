- Kids & Family,
- Live Music: All,
- Theater & Dance: Musicals
Music Theatre Wichita's Christmas Show
- Kids & Family,
- Live Music: All,
- Theater & Dance: Musicals
Music Theatre Wichita's Christmas Show
Run Time: 90 minutes
Rated G
Unwrap the magic of the season together. Bright lights, festive music, and local holiday cheer all come together in one unforgettable show. Experience an all-new, home-grown celebration with your favorite Christmas songs, original choreography, and the kind of joyful energy that makes the season special. Give your family the gift of a shared tradition and join MTWichita for the most wonderful time of the year!
Dec 11, 2026 - 8:00 PM
Dec 12, 2026 - 1:00 PM
Dec 12, 2026 - 6:00 PM
Dec 13, 2026 - 2:00 PM
Century II Performing Arts and Convention Center: Mary Jane Teall Theater
Starts at $36
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Dec 13, 2026.
Event Supported By
Music Theatre Wichita
316.265.3107
boxoffice@mtwichita.org
Century II Performing Arts and Convention Center: Mary Jane Teall Theater
225 W DouglasWichita, Kansas 67202
3163038603
emily.larkin@asmwichita.com