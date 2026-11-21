- Art & Museum Exhibits
Museum Store Sunday at FLW Allen House
- Art & Museum Exhibits
Museum Store Sunday at FLW Allen House
Come join us on Sunday, November 29, 12-4 p.m. for Museum Store Sunday! Featuring Standard Tours at 1 p.m. & 2 p.m., and 25% off everything in the Gilded Garage Gift Shop!
Frank Lloyd Wright's Allen House, 255 N Roosevelt, College Hill, Wichita.
Frank Lloyd Wright's Allen House
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 29 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Frank Lloyd Wright's Allen House
3166871027
guestservices@flwrightwichita.org
Frank Lloyd Wright's Allen House
255 N Roosevelt StWichita, Kansas 67208
3166871027
guestservices@flwrightwichita.org