- Community Events
Metropolitan Ballet presents "The Nutcracker"
- Community Events
Metropolitan Ballet presents "The Nutcracker"
Metropolitan Ballet will be joined by the talented musicians of the Salt City Orchestra to bring you the magic of Christmas in their annual production of The Nutcracker! All ages delight at this story of Clara, her nutcracker, and the Sugar Plum Fairy, brought to life by a company of local dancers from the region and Guest Artists. Don't miss this timeliness classic, a Wichita tradition for the entire family to kick off the holiday season!
Century II Concert Hall
Every week through Nov 29, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Supported By
Metropolitan Ballet
Century II Concert Hall
225 W Douglas AveWichita, Kansas 67202
3163038000
c2marketing.intern@asmwichita.com