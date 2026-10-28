- Lectures/Literary,
- Art & Museum Exhibits
McIlwaine Quarterly Speaker Series – Black Women You Should Know About-ICT edition
- Lectures/Literary,
- Art & Museum Exhibits
McIlwaine Quarterly Speaker Series – Black Women You Should Know About-ICT edition
Black Women You Should Know About - ICT edition
by Donna Rae Pearson
Meet the Black women who shaped Wichita — educators, entrepreneurs, activists, and community builders whose stories deserve a place in our shared history. Public historian Donna Rae Pearson brings their lives and legacies to light.
About the Speaker
Donna Rae Pearson is a public historian and nonprofit consultant with more than 25 years of experience in Kansas and the Midwest. A museum curator with the Kansas Historical Society, she holds an MA in History with a focus on Public History from Wichita State University. After she retires from the Historical Society in 2027, she will focus on consulting. Through The Other Roads Consulting, she is developing Finding Freedom, a project on Black settlements in western Kansas from 1865 to 1900, and Ours to Keep, a hands-on workshop on preserving African American historic resources built on her Holistic Stewardship framework. Through Kitchen Table History, Inc., her firm dedicated to understanding our collective past to enrich our future, she presents Black Women You Should Know About: ICT Edition.
Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum
204 S Main St; Wichita, KS 67202
Doors open at 1:00pm
Program starts at 2:00pm
Open to the public
Free admission
This quarterly speaker series is made possible through a generous grant from the Charles and Joanne McIlwaine Foundation.