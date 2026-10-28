McIlwaine Quarterly Speaker Series – Black Women You Should Know About-ICT edition

Black Women You Should Know About - ICT edition

by Donna Rae Pearson

Meet the Black women who shaped Wichita — educators, entrepreneurs, activists, and community builders whose stories deserve a place in our shared history. Public historian Donna Rae Pearson brings their lives and legacies to light.

About the Speaker

Donna Rae Pearson is a public historian and nonprofit consultant with more than 25 years of experience in Kansas and the Midwest. A museum curator with the Kansas Historical Society, she holds an MA in History with a focus on Public History from Wichita State University. After she retires from the Historical Society in 2027, she will focus on consulting. Through The Other Roads Consulting, she is developing Finding Freedom, a project on Black settlements in western Kansas from 1865 to 1900, and Ours to Keep, a hands-on workshop on preserving African American historic resources built on her Holistic Stewardship framework. Through Kitchen Table History, Inc., her firm dedicated to understanding our collective past to enrich our future, she presents Black Women You Should Know About: ICT Edition.

Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum

204 S Main St; Wichita, KS 67202

Doors open at 1:00pm

Program starts at 2:00pm

Open to the public

Free admission

This quarterly speaker series is made possible through a generous grant from the Charles and Joanne McIlwaine Foundation.