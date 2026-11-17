Experience an evening of extraordinary classical music as Concordia Academy Wichita presents Gustav Mahler's Das Lied von der Erde (The Song of the Earth) in partnership with Wichita Grand Opera.

Part of the Fourth Annual Concordia Concert Series and Wichita Grand Opera's 2026–2027 Season, this special performance brings Mahler's deeply moving meditation on life, nature, and farewell to the Wichita community.

Join us Saturday, January 30, 2027, at Risen Savior Lutheran Church in Wichita. Doors open at 6:30 PM, and the concert begins at 7:00 PM.

Admission is free and open to the public. A free-will offering will be received in support of Concordia Academy Wichita.

Following the performance, guests are warmly invited to a reception with light refreshments in the church narthex.

Ample free parking and accessible facilities are available.

For additional information, visit https://cawichita.org/concordia-concert-series/.