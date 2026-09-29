Award-winning performer Carisa Hendrix stars as charming socialite and cocktail enthusiast Lucy Darling as she continues her vivacious vagabond voyages with You’re Welcome, a touring variety show featuring her razor-sharp wit, unquestionable advice, skillful magic, and delightful friends.

Lucy is bringing her signature charm and mischief from screen to stage, and everyone is welcome. Even after a year of sold-out appearances, her growing legion of devoted Darlings has been begging for more visits. This is her answer to their call. You’re Welcome is more than just a tour; it’s a reunion of people who have not yet met. It’s a party for every member of the Darling family tree.

Lucy is accompanied on piano, melodica, and a cornucopia of other instruments by the delightfully eccentric Mark Ettinger (musician, composer, and renowned globe-trotting juggler with the legendary Flying Karamazov Brothers). This charming duo’s playful banter and effortless chemistry dazzles and enchants audiences everywhere they go.

You’re Welcome.