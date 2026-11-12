LITTLE RIVER BAND

w/ Special Guest Seals & Crofts 2

Text LRB to 49798 for Venue Presale info on 7/29 at 10 am

All Ages/ All Seating is Reserved

Concessions and full bars open!

Support acts subject to change

Wear your Cotillion merch and jump to the front of the line.

All sales are final. No exchanges or refunds unless a show is cancelled or postponed.

Little River Band garnered huge chart success with multi-platinum albums and chart-topping hits in the 70’s and 80’s. . Their worldwide album, CD, and digital downloads amass to more than 360 million. LRB continues to deliver distinctive harmonies and vocal abilities under the direction of 46 year LRB veteran, lead vocalist and bass player Wayne Nelson. To date, Wayne has contributed his talents on 25 of Little River Band’s albums/CDs. LRB was honorably dubbed “the best signing band in the world.” by Eagles founding member, the late Glenn Frey. Little River Band has undergone an evolution or two since its origins as an Australian rock band hungry to make it in America. Fans nostalgic for such tunes as “Reminiscing” or “Lady” can join us to hear the current incarnation for a night of fantastic music, memories and more.