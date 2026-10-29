Literature & Libations: An Evening of Music, Wine, and Books

Tickets: $65 per ticket or $100 for a pair.

Join the Mulvane Public Library and the Friends of the Mulvane Public Library for a lamp-lit evening of music, wine, and books! The event will feature:

-Wine Tasting, including a Complimentary Library Wine Glass

-Live Music: Jess Bowling & Madeline Selby

-Array of Desserts with a S'more Station and Fire Ring Outside

-Two Drink Tokens for Beer or Cocktails

-Prize Raffles

-Event Photos by Photographer Brandie Parker

-Book-Themed Activities: Book Pull, Trivia Scavenger Hunt, Corn Hole, Selfie Station with Mr. Darcy, and Interactive Book Recommendation Wall

This event will help fundraise for the Library's outdoor digital marquee, which will help market programs and post emergency messages to the community as needed.

Sponsors currently include: Kansas Star Casino, 4Imprint, Blue Butterfly Event Florist/Triumph Flower Co., Tanganyika Wildlife Park, Central Market Wine & Spirits, Andy's Frozen Custard, K & S Liquor, Shirt Plus, Inc., Quail Ridge Golf Course, Wichita Thunder, Kendra Scott, Urban Air Trampoline Park, Brandie Parker Photography, Sedgwick County Zoo, Norton's Brewing Company, Iverson Westfall Plumbing, Iron Jacket BBQ, Dave and Buster's, Casey's, Watermark Books, Exploration Place, Author Grant Snider, Chicken N Pickle, Top Golf, Left on Read, and Texas Roadhouse. Stay tuned for more!

*This is a ticketed event. Buy tickets today (pre-sale) at the Library with cash, check, or card. Tickets: $65 per ticket or $100 for a pair. Due to the limited quantity, the Library does not anticipate having leftover tickets to purchase at the door the evening of the event, so buy yours today!

