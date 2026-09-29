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  • Live Music: Country

Koe Wetzel

  • Live Music: Country

Koe Wetzel

Koe Wetzel
The Night Champion World Tour
Oct 3 | 6:45 pm

With Special Guests Corey Kent, Bayker Blankenship & Logan Jahnke

Pollstar’s “firebrand live sensation” Koe Wetzel returns to the road with aptly named The Night Champion World Tour, a 45-city headlining run this summer and fall. Known for concerts the East Texas native describes fondly as “total chaos,” Wetzel’s live show has grown from Texas dive bars to sold-out amphitheaters and arenas nationwide.

INTRUST Bank Arena
06:45 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

INTRUST Bank Arena
3164409150
info@intrustbankarena.com
https://www.intrustbankarena.com/home
INTRUST Bank Arena
500 E Waterman St
Wichita, Kansas 67202
(316)440-9000
https://www.intrustbankarena.com/