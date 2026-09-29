- Live Music: Country
Koe Wetzel
- Live Music: Country
Koe Wetzel
Koe Wetzel
The Night Champion World Tour
Oct 3 | 6:45 pm
With Special Guests Corey Kent, Bayker Blankenship & Logan Jahnke
Pollstar’s “firebrand live sensation” Koe Wetzel returns to the road with aptly named The Night Champion World Tour, a 45-city headlining run this summer and fall. Known for concerts the East Texas native describes fondly as “total chaos,” Wetzel’s live show has grown from Texas dive bars to sold-out amphitheaters and arenas nationwide.
INTRUST Bank Arena
06:45 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
INTRUST Bank Arena
3164409150
info@intrustbankarena.com
INTRUST Bank Arena
500 E Waterman StWichita, Kansas 67202
(316)440-9000