Koe Wetzel

The Night Champion World Tour

Oct 3 | 6:45 pm

With Special Guests Corey Kent, Bayker Blankenship & Logan Jahnke

Pollstar’s “firebrand live sensation” Koe Wetzel returns to the road with aptly named The Night Champion World Tour, a 45-city headlining run this summer and fall. Known for concerts the East Texas native describes fondly as “total chaos,” Wetzel’s live show has grown from Texas dive bars to sold-out amphitheaters and arenas nationwide.