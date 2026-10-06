KMUW's October Pint Night

Join us for a gathering of KMUW voices and public radio listeners. Our next Pint Night is Wednesday, October 14 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Flatlanders Brewing, 623 W. Douglas in Delano.

Once a month, we invite the public to a local brewery or bar to lift a glass with KMUW staff and other public radio listeners.

There’s no agenda. Just an opportunity for a beverage and fine conversation. The evening is buy-your-own.