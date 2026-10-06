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KMUW's October Pint Night

  • Community Events

KMUW's October Pint Night

Join us for a gathering of KMUW voices and public radio listeners. Our next Pint Night is Wednesday, October 14 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Flatlanders Brewing, 623 W. Douglas in Delano.
Once a month, we invite the public to a local brewery or bar to lift a glass with KMUW staff and other public radio listeners.
There’s no agenda. Just an opportunity for a beverage and fine conversation. The evening is buy-your-own.

Flatlanders Brewing
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

KMUW
Flatlanders Brewing
623 W Douglas
Wichita, Kansas 67213