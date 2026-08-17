Kelley Hunt & the 5

Early in a remarkable decades-long career the MINNEAPOLIS STAR-TRIBUNE said: “Surprises don’t often crop up on the well-trodden blues circuit. So welcome Kelley Hunt. This Kansan is a full-blown phenomenon: powerhouse singer, hard-boogieing pianist, polished songwriter…”

…like Etta James sneaking into a church looking for some last-minute redemption after pulling an all-nighter singing and sinning in some smoky dive…” ~NO DEPRESSION