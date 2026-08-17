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  • Live Music: All

Kelley Hunt & the 5

  • Live Music: All

Kelley Hunt & the 5

Early in a remarkable decades-long career the MINNEAPOLIS STAR-TRIBUNE said: “Surprises don’t often crop up on the well-trodden blues circuit. So welcome Kelley Hunt. This Kansan is a full-blown phenomenon: powerhouse singer, hard-boogieing pianist, polished songwriter…”

…like Etta James sneaking into a church looking for some last-minute redemption after pulling an all-nighter singing and sinning in some smoky dive…” ~NO DEPRESSION

Dyck Arboretum of the Plains
$20
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Dyck Arboretum of the Plains
https://dyckarboretum.square.site
arboretum@hesston.edu

Artist Group Info

Kelley Hunt
https://kelleyhunt.com/
Dyck Arboretum of the Plains
177 W Hickory St
Hesston, Kansas 67062
(620) 327-8127
https://dyckarboretum.org/