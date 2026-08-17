- Live Music: All
Kelley Hunt & the 5
- Live Music: All
Kelley Hunt & the 5
Early in a remarkable decades-long career the MINNEAPOLIS STAR-TRIBUNE said: “Surprises don’t often crop up on the well-trodden blues circuit. So welcome Kelley Hunt. This Kansan is a full-blown phenomenon: powerhouse singer, hard-boogieing pianist, polished songwriter…”
…like Etta James sneaking into a church looking for some last-minute redemption after pulling an all-nighter singing and sinning in some smoky dive…” ~NO DEPRESSION
Dyck Arboretum of the Plains
$20
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Dyck Arboretum of the Plains
https://dyckarboretum.square.site
arboretum@hesston.edu
Artist Group Info
Kelley Hunt
Dyck Arboretum of the Plains
177 W Hickory StHesston, Kansas 67062
(620) 327-8127