KCSL’s Red Stocking Breakfast Wichita

Celebrate the season and support Kansas Children’s Service League (KCSL) at its annual Red Stocking Breakfast, a festive come-and-go event supporting stronger families and healthier communities. Enjoy a hot breakfast served by local celebrities and volunteers, family activities, photos with Santa and opportunities to enter raffles with items from area retailers.

Tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 at the door; children 10 and younger eat free!

The Red Stocking Breakfast carries on a Kansas holiday tradition more than 100 years old, inspired by the “Little Red Stockings” once hung by children at KCSL’s receiving home. Events take place this year in Overland Park, Topeka and Wichita. Buy your tickets now and be part of a tradition that strengthens families and keeps children safe. https://tinyurl.com/RSB2026Wichita

