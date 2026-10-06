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KCSL’s Red Stocking Breakfast Wichita

  • Kids & Family
  • Charity & Outreach
  • Community Events

KCSL’s Red Stocking Breakfast Wichita

Celebrate the season and support Kansas Children’s Service League (KCSL) at its annual Red Stocking Breakfast, a festive come-and-go event supporting stronger families and healthier communities. Enjoy a hot breakfast served by local celebrities and volunteers, family activities, photos with Santa and opportunities to enter raffles with items from area retailers.

Tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 at the door; children 10 and younger eat free!

The Red Stocking Breakfast carries on a Kansas holiday tradition more than 100 years old, inspired by the “Little Red Stockings” once hung by children at KCSL’s receiving home. Events take place this year in Overland Park, Topeka and Wichita. Buy your tickets now and be part of a tradition that strengthens families and keeps children safe. https://tinyurl.com/RSB2026Wichita

WSU Eugene M. Hughes Metropolitan Complex
$15/each
08:00 AM - 10:30 AM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Kansas Children's Service League
316-942-4261
communications@kcsl.org
kcsl.org
WSU Eugene M. Hughes Metropolitan Complex
5015 E 29th St N
Wichita, Kansas 67220