- Community Events
Kansas Small Business Development Center Benefits Expo 2026
- Community Events
Kansas Small Business Development Center Benefits Expo 2026
Benefits aren’t just for big businesses!
Whether you’re a business of one or have a growing team, join us November 18 at 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for our 3rd Annual Health Benefits Expo. Learn how workforce and marketing strategies can help strengthen your business culture, then meet benefits providers through Benefits Speed Networking and discover options and resources for both business owners and their employees.
Date: Wednesday, November 18
Time: 8:30 A.M - 12:30 P.M
Cost to Attend: None
Location: WSU Hughes Metropolitan Complex, 5015 East 29th St N, Wichita, Kansas 67220
Registration is required. Please contact ksbdc@wichita.edu with any questions.
WSU Hughes Metropolitan Complex
08:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
WSU Kansas Small Business Development Center
(316) 978-3193
ksbdc@wichita.edu
WSU Hughes Metropolitan Complex
5015 East 29th St NWichita, Kansas 67220