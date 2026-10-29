Kansas Small Business Development Center Benefits Expo 2026

Benefits aren’t just for big businesses!

Whether you’re a business of one or have a growing team, join us November 18 at 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for our 3rd Annual Health Benefits Expo. Learn how workforce and marketing strategies can help strengthen your business culture, then meet benefits providers through Benefits Speed Networking and discover options and resources for both business owners and their employees.

Date: Wednesday, November 18

Time: 8:30 A.M - 12:30 P.M

Cost to Attend: None

Location: WSU Hughes Metropolitan Complex, 5015 East 29th St N, Wichita, Kansas 67220

Registration is required. Please contact ksbdc@wichita.edu with any questions.