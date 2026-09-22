Jim Vegas & The Highrollers at The Artichoke Midtown

"Imagine Mose Allison or Tom Waits on steroids and a few too many cups of coffee having a jam session with Los Lobos or Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers" says Jim Vegas, cracking a smile while describing his records . His original “alternative blues” tunes are firmly planted in the territory he has become known for: the intersection of Blues, Jazz, and Rock & Roll.

Drenched in energy and originality, Jim and his band have a fire in the belly to convey the messages contained in the songs. It is obvious this band isn't playing around.