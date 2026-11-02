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  • Live Music: All
  • Live Music: Classical

Jan Kraybill, Concert Organist at Plymouth

  • Live Music: All
  • Live Music: Classical

Jan Kraybill, Concert Organist at Plymouth

FREE EVENT - Organ concert with GRAMMY-nominated artist Jan Kraybill is a concert organist, pianist, and harpsichordist; a dynamic speaker, educator, church musician, and consultant; and an enthusiastic cheerleader for the power of music to change lives for the better. In addition to maintaining a very active concert schedule, Dr. Kraybill is organ conservator at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in Kansas City, Missouri, USA; organist-in-residence at the international headquarters of Community of Christ in Independence, Missouri; and organist at Village on Antioch Presbyterian Church in Overland Park, Kansas. In these roles she plays and oversees the care of three of the Kansas City metro area’s largest pipe organs: the 113-rank Aeolian-Skinner (1959) and 102-rank Casavant (1993) at Community of Christ’s Auditorium and Temple, and the Kauffman Center’s 102-rank Julia Irene Kauffman Casavant (2012).

Wine & cheese reception to follow

“Kraybill … is a one-woman orchestra whose renditions of Wagner, Tchaikovsky, Verdi and Sibelius will leave you slack-jawed. ‘The Orchestral Organ’ will knock the socks off any music lover, even those who claim they don't like organ music.”
Patrick Neas, The Kansas City Star newspaper

Plymouth Congregational Church
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Plymouth Congregational Church
3166840221
office@plymouth-church.net
https://www.plymouth-church.net

Artist Group Info

Jan Kraybill
jankraybill@gmail.com
https://jankraybill.com/home
Plymouth Congregational Church
202 N Clifton
Wichita, Kansas 67208
3166840221
office@plymouth-church.net
https://www.plymouth-church.net