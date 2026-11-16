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  • Community Events

International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day

  • Community Events

International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day

Rockwell Library

5939 E 9th St N
Wichita, KS 67208

November 21, 2026
10:30am - 1:30pm
International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is an event in which survivors of suicide loss come together to find connection, understanding, and hope through their shared experience.

Non-Loss Survivors may also register to attend.

Rockwell Library
10:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
https://wichita-kansas.isosld.afsp.org/
Rockwell Library
5939 E. 9th St.
wichita, Kansas 67208
316-688-9361
wichitalibrary.org