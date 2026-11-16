- Community Events
International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day
- Community Events
International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day
Rockwell Library
5939 E 9th St N
Wichita, KS 67208
November 21, 2026
10:30am - 1:30pm
International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is an event in which survivors of suicide loss come together to find connection, understanding, and hope through their shared experience.
Non-Loss Survivors may also register to attend.
Rockwell Library
10:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention