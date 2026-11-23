- Community Events,
- Lectures/Literary,
- Charity & Outreach
International Rescue Committee Kansas: Living in a New Era; Presented By Yeni Silva-Renteria
- Community Events,
- Lectures/Literary,
- Charity & Outreach
International Rescue Committee Kansas: Living in a New Era; Presented By Yeni Silva-Renteria
This presentation introduces the International Rescue Committee (IRC) in Wichita and explains how immigration policy changes are reshaping their work. Learn who the IRC serves, how refugee resettlement has changed, and what recent policy shifts mean for IRC’s clients and services. The talk also explores common immigrant narratives, and the trauma-informed, culturally responsive practices for supporting families.
First Unitarian Universalist Church of Wichita
Free Presentation
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
The Global Learning Center, Wichita, KS
316-648-6406
glc.wichita@pb06.wixemails.com
Artist Group Info
Rebecca Bouska
First Unitarian Universalist Church of Wichita
7202 E. 21st StreetWichita, Kansas 67206
316-684-3481
office@firstuu.net