See the First Electric Guitar, used by Gage Brewer, ﻿for the instrument’s world debut in 1932!

The Museum presents a program exploring the electric guitar’s origin story, followed by a demonstration of how the instrument works and what can be done with it by guitarist Bill Goffrier.

The Electric Guitar was introduced to the world in 1932 through concerts in Sedgwick County, Kansas – the Historical Museum addresses this topic through artifacts and exhibitions. This year, the Museum exhibits the first electric guitar, which was used for these concerts.

The Museum also invites the public to attend a free afternoon program this day to learn more about what is currently considered the world’s most popular instrument: the Electric Guitar.

Museum Docent Joey Pinner will give a presentation on the history of the electric guitar, which will be followed by an explanation and demonstration of the instrument by guitarist Bill Goffrier.

Friday- November 27, 2026

1:00-2:00pm﻿

204 S Main St; Wichita, KS 67202

Free Admission

Open to the Public