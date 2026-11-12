Holiday Tree Lighting

Join us for our annual Tree Lighting, sponsored by Fidelity Bank, benefitting Ronald McDonald House Charities on Saturday, November 21

We’ll be hosting festive events all evening as we lead up to the lighting of the famous Bradley Fair Tree at 6 PM. Meet us on the Plaza from 4 – 7 PM for Tree Lighting festivities including:

Take a ride on the Bradley Fair Express – an electric train that will take your entire family on a journey through Bradley Fair from 4- 7 PM. $5/person ages 5+. Children under 5 ride free. A portion of ticket proceeds benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities. Tickets can also be purchased on-site the day-of, but note no cash will be accepted. Digital card payment only.

Photos with Santa

Visits with holiday characters

Live entertainment on the Plaza

An appearance from the Metropolitan Ballet

The tree will be lit at 6 PM

Hot cocoa from Newport Grill

+ more!