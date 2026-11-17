Join us on Thursday evenings for our Holiday Moonlight Tours and experience the house in its original lighting atmosphere while the home and grounds are beautifully decorated for the holidays.

This holiday tour includes refreshments and holiday treats served before your tour in the gift shop. As always, the gift shop is open all evening for your shopping desires!

$30 per person.

11/19, 12/03, 12/10, 12/17 at 5:30 p.m. 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets and info at flwrightwichita.org.