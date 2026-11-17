- Art & Museum Exhibits
Holiday Moonlight Tours at FLW Allen House
- Art & Museum Exhibits
Holiday Moonlight Tours at FLW Allen House
Join us on Thursday evenings for our Holiday Moonlight Tours and experience the house in its original lighting atmosphere while the home and grounds are beautifully decorated for the holidays.
This holiday tour includes refreshments and holiday treats served before your tour in the gift shop. As always, the gift shop is open all evening for your shopping desires!
$30 per person.
11/19, 12/03, 12/10, 12/17 at 5:30 p.m. 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets and info at flwrightwichita.org.
Frank Lloyd Wright's Allen House
$30 per person
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 17 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Frank Lloyd Wright's Allen House
3166871027
guestservices@flwrightwichita.org
Frank Lloyd Wright's Allen House
255 N Roosevelt StWichita, Kansas 67208
3166871027
guestservices@flwrightwichita.org