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  • Fairs & Festivals

Holiday Market at Catholic Care Center

  • Fairs & Festivals

Holiday Market at Catholic Care Center

Come shop for unique holiday gifts from a variety of local artisans and vendors plus enjoy lunch from some of Wichita's best food trucks! Admission is FREE and all are welcome!

Catholic Care Center
10:00 AM - 03:30 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Catholic Care Center
3167442020
jennifer.sanders@catholiccarecenter.org
www.catholiccarecenter.org

Artist Group Info

jennifer.sanders@catholiccarecenter.org
Catholic Care Center
6550 East 45th Street N
Wichita, Kansas 67226