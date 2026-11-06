- Fairs & Festivals
Holiday Market at Catholic Care Center
- Fairs & Festivals
Holiday Market at Catholic Care Center
Come shop for unique holiday gifts from a variety of local artisans and vendors plus enjoy lunch from some of Wichita's best food trucks! Admission is FREE and all are welcome!
Catholic Care Center
10:00 AM - 03:30 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Catholic Care Center
3167442020
jennifer.sanders@catholiccarecenter.org
Artist Group Info
jennifer.sanders@catholiccarecenter.org
Catholic Care Center
6550 East 45th Street NWichita, Kansas 67226