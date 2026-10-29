The Child Advocacy Center of Sedgwick County’s Heroes Gala is our principal fundraising event which supports our therapy program, so that we can continue offering therapy to our clients free of charge.

Save the Date! Our 15th Annual Heroes Gala is on Friday November 13th, 2026 at the Hyatt Regency Wichita!

Our annual gala serves as our largest annual fundraiser each year ensuring that all of the life changing services we offer to our clients are free of charge to them and their caregivers. This impactful night has a ton of different elements, including a Wine Pull, Bourbon Draw, Silent Auction, Live Auction and more!

This event is all about raising essential funds to help us continue our mission of eliminating the suffering of abused and neglected children in and around Sedgwick County while having a good time and raising awareness.

We hope you will join us!

If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, please contact our Development Manager, Alanie Stalcup at astalcup@cacsckansas.org.