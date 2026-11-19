- Community Events
Have Yourself a Merry Little Cocktail
- Community Events
Have Yourself a Merry Little Cocktail
The holidays are calling for a little extra cheer! Join us for 12 Drinks of Christmas on Friday, Dec. 11, for a festive tasting adventure featuring flavors from around the world.
Your tasting passport is your ticket to 12 stops featuring seasonal cocktails, beers and wines. Along the way, explore Exploration Place’s exhibits, enjoy a grazing table and sample tasty bites throughout the evening. Plus, Santa will be stopping by for holiday photo ops!
So, pull out your holiday chic best and get ready for a night filled with good drinks, great company and plenty of Christmas spirit!
Ready to sip your way through the season? Grab your tickets and join us for a holiday celebration worth raising a glass to!
Your 12 Drinks of Christmas:
1. Australia Christmas Spritz
2. Austria Gluhwein
3. Belgium Black Russian
4. Canada Crown Apple Cranberry
5. Costa Rica Guaro Sour
6. Germany Hefeweizen Beer
7. Italy Negroni
8. Mexico Paloma
9. Norway Karsk
10. South Korea Chestnut Makgeolli
11. USA Gingerbread Eggnog
12. Zimbabwe Gorby