The holidays are calling for a little extra cheer! Join us for 12 Drinks of Christmas on Friday, Dec. 11, for a festive tasting adventure featuring flavors from around the world.

Your tasting passport is your ticket to 12 stops featuring seasonal cocktails, beers and wines. Along the way, explore Exploration Place’s exhibits, enjoy a grazing table and sample tasty bites throughout the evening. Plus, Santa will be stopping by for holiday photo ops!

So, pull out your holiday chic best and get ready for a night filled with good drinks, great company and plenty of Christmas spirit!

Ready to sip your way through the season? Grab your tickets and join us for a holiday celebration worth raising a glass to!

Your 12 Drinks of Christmas:

1. Australia Christmas Spritz

2. Austria Gluhwein

3. Belgium Black Russian

4. Canada Crown Apple Cranberry

5. Costa Rica Guaro Sour

6. Germany Hefeweizen Beer

7. Italy Negroni

8. Mexico Paloma

9. Norway Karsk

10. South Korea Chestnut Makgeolli

11. USA Gingerbread Eggnog

12. Zimbabwe Gorby

