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Haunted Bookstore Day

  • Community Events

Haunted Bookstore Day

Join us for Haunted Bookstore Day 2026, where we celebrate the dark, scary and macabre across genres!

We'll have Haunted Bingo at 10:30am and 2:30pm. 10:30am will be for ages 18+ only, and 2:30 all ages are welcome! Tickets are $5 and you'll receive a $5 off coupon after attending.

We'll have a children's costume contest at 11:00am and adult costume contest at 11:30am.

We'll have Horror Trivia at 4:00pm - brush up on horror movie and book trivia to take home the Grand Prize! Tickets are $15 and you can add on a drink ticket for a discounted specialty cocktail!

Watermark Books & Cafe
0-15
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Watermark Books & Cafe
316-682-1181
books@watermarkbooks.com
http://www.watermarkbooks.com

Artist Group Info

Marketing@watermarkbooks.com
Watermark Books & Cafe
4701 E. Douglas
Wichita, Kansas 67218
(316) 682-1181
http://www.watermarkbooks.com/