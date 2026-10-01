Join us for Haunted Bookstore Day 2026, where we celebrate the dark, scary and macabre across genres!

We'll have Haunted Bingo at 10:30am and 2:30pm. 10:30am will be for ages 18+ only, and 2:30 all ages are welcome! Tickets are $5 and you'll receive a $5 off coupon after attending.

We'll have a children's costume contest at 11:00am and adult costume contest at 11:30am.

We'll have Horror Trivia at 4:00pm - brush up on horror movie and book trivia to take home the Grand Prize! Tickets are $15 and you can add on a drink ticket for a discounted specialty cocktail!