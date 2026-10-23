Guided Tree Walk at the John C. Pair Horticultural Center

Wichitans have the opportunity to experience a guided tree walk and explore the grounds of K-State’s famed John C. Pair Horticultural Center.

ICT Trees, an area nonprofit whose mission is to preserve and expand Wichita’s urban tree canopy, is sponsoring a ‘tree walk’ at the Center, led by a Kansas Forest Service (KFS) Community Forester. The event begins Sunday, November 8 at 1PM with a welcome from the Center’s Director, Dr. Jason Griffin, PhD.

The John C. Pair Horticultural Center plays a critical role as the only research center in Kansas dedicated to nursery, landscape, and ornamental crops. It provides vital research to help trees survive the state’s extreme weather. Operated under Kansas State University, its tree research focuses on several key areas.

Environmental stress testing uses Wichita’s seasonal droughts, rapid temperature drops, intense summer heat and drying winds to help identify which tree species can thrive under harsh conditions.

Researchers continuously evaluate shade trees, evergreen trees and woody shrubs to monitor survival rates, height, growth and foliage quality. This research resulted in the “Preferred Trees for South Central Kansas”

guide relied on by local nurseries and homeowners.

The Center breeds and tests cultivars to develop superior plant varieties. The John Pair Maple, known for optimal fall color and superior heat tolerance, was developed here. The cultivar is named after Dr. John C. Pair, who devoted 20 years of research and testing to develop it.

The Center also serves as home base for the South-Central KFS Community Service Program. This program bridges the gap between scientific research and urban tree management.

The guided ‘tree walk’ will be led by Kody Kraemer, KFS Community Forester serving Wichita and other communities in southeastern Kansas. Kraemer is an arborist, certified by the International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) and the Kansas Arborists Association. His job is to work with communities to help improve their urban tree canopies.

The guided tree walk kicks off after Dr. Griffin’s welcome. Following the tree walk, visitors will be able to explore the Center’s grounds, which include the original stand of trees used in the development of the John Pair Maple.

The free event will last from 1-3PM on Sunday, Nov. 8. The John C. Pair Horticultural Center is located at 1901 95th St South. From Wichita, go south on Hydraulic until you get to 95th Street and turn left (east) on 95th Street. The Center will be on your right. For more information: icttrees.org

