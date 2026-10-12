- Fairs & Festivals,
- Community Events,
- Kids & Family
Global Cultures Festival
- Fairs & Festivals,
- Community Events,
- Kids & Family
Global Cultures Festival
Global Cultures Festival on October 24 (Saturday) 5:00-8:00 pm, is friendly to families, friends and culture enthusiast's at Southeast High School Parking Lot. It is entry free event just save a spot on Eventbrite. It celebrates the unique and diverse cultures at Southeast High. There will be food available for purchase from around the world (Mexican, Korean, Vietnam, Thailand, Indian, Nigerian, Filipino, Brazilian, American, Hawaiian, Italian, etc). There are also games, story telling, performances (dances, songs), informational and many more.
Wichita Southeast High School
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Southeast High School Multicultural Club
(316) 305-6450
southeastmulticulturalclub@gmail.com
Wichita Southeast High School
2641 S 127th St E,Wichita , Kansas 67210
(316) 9732700
mjaradat@usd259.net