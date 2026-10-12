Global Cultures Festival on October 24 (Saturday) 5:00-8:00 pm, is friendly to families, friends and culture enthusiast's at Southeast High School Parking Lot. It is entry free event just save a spot on Eventbrite. It celebrates the unique and diverse cultures at Southeast High. There will be food available for purchase from around the world (Mexican, Korean, Vietnam, Thailand, Indian, Nigerian, Filipino, Brazilian, American, Hawaiian, Italian, etc). There are also games, story telling, performances (dances, songs), informational and many more.