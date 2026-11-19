- Community Events,
- Kids & Family
Gingerbread Village 2026
- Community Events,
- Kids & Family
Gingerbread Village 2026
Build a Sweet Holiday Tradition
Gingerbread Village returns to Exploration Place for three Saturdays in December, filled with holiday fun, family traditions and plenty of frosting.
Build and decorate your own gingerbread house with all the candy, icing and colorful decorations you need to make it completely your own. We provide the supplies (and handle the mess), so your family can focus on the fun.
Whether Gingerbread Village is already part of your family’s holiday tradition or this is your first year joining us, come ready to create, celebrate and leave with a gingerbread masterpiece of your own.
New dates for 2026. Saturdays: December 5, 12 and 19
$12 Adults
$10 Children and Seniors
$8 Members
Children 2 and under are free
Exploration Place
$12 Adults, $10 Children and Seniors, $8 Members, Children 2 and under are free
Every week through Dec 19, 2026.
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Event Supported By
Exploration Place
Exploration Place
300 N. McLean Blvd.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-660-0600
discover@exploration.org