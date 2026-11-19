Build a Sweet Holiday Tradition

Gingerbread Village returns to Exploration Place for three Saturdays in December, filled with holiday fun, family traditions and plenty of frosting.

Build and decorate your own gingerbread house with all the candy, icing and colorful decorations you need to make it completely your own. We provide the supplies (and handle the mess), so your family can focus on the fun.

Whether Gingerbread Village is already part of your family’s holiday tradition or this is your first year joining us, come ready to create, celebrate and leave with a gingerbread masterpiece of your own.

New dates for 2026. Saturdays: December 5, 12 and 19

$12 Adults

$10 Children and Seniors

$8 Members

Children 2 and under are free