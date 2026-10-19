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Frontiers in Flight 2026

  • Community Events
  • Kids & Family

Frontiers in Flight 2026

From the world-famous U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds to thrilling aerobatic performers, vintage aircraft, military demonstrations, and interactive static displays, Frontiers in Flight delivers nonstop excitement for aviation fans of all ages.

OCTOBER 24 & 25 | GATES OPEN AT 9 am | AIR ACTS START AT 1 PM
Wichita’s Airshow at McConnell AFB

Free & Open to the Public

McConnell AFB
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Oct 25, 2026.

Event Supported By

McConnell AFB
McConnell AFB
57950 Leavenworth St.
McConnell AFB, Kansas 67210