Frontiers in Flight 2026

From the world-famous U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds to thrilling aerobatic performers, vintage aircraft, military demonstrations, and interactive static displays, Frontiers in Flight delivers nonstop excitement for aviation fans of all ages.

OCTOBER 24 & 25 | GATES OPEN AT 9 am | AIR ACTS START AT 1 PM

Wichita’s Airshow at McConnell AFB

Free & Open to the Public