- Community Events,
- Kids & Family
Frontiers in Flight 2026
- Community Events,
- Kids & Family
Frontiers in Flight 2026
From the world-famous U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds to thrilling aerobatic performers, vintage aircraft, military demonstrations, and interactive static displays, Frontiers in Flight delivers nonstop excitement for aviation fans of all ages.
OCTOBER 24 & 25 | GATES OPEN AT 9 am | AIR ACTS START AT 1 PM
Wichita’s Airshow at McConnell AFB
Free & Open to the Public
McConnell AFB
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Oct 25, 2026.
Event Supported By
McConnell AFB
McConnell AFB
57950 Leavenworth St.McConnell AFB, Kansas 67210