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  • Community Events

Friends University Ceremony of Lights

  • Community Events

Friends University Ceremony of Lights

The 2026 Ceremony of Lights will be held on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at 6:00 p.m., illuminating the historic Davis clock tower at Rose Window Plaza, with music, festive activities, and Santa — all free and open to the public.

Friends University
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Friends University
316-295-5809 & (316) 295-5000
news@friends.edu
www.friends.edu

Artist Group Info

kelli_nuss@friends.edu
Friends University
2100 W University Ave
Wichita, Kansas 67213
(316) 295-5000
news@friends.edu
https://www.friends.edu