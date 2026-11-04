- Community Events
Friends University Ceremony of Lights
- Community Events
Friends University Ceremony of Lights
The 2026 Ceremony of Lights will be held on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at 6:00 p.m., illuminating the historic Davis clock tower at Rose Window Plaza, with music, festive activities, and Santa — all free and open to the public.
Friends University
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Friends University
316-295-5809 & (316) 295-5000
news@friends.edu
Artist Group Info
kelli_nuss@friends.edu
Friends University
2100 W University AveWichita, Kansas 67213
(316) 295-5000
news@friends.edu